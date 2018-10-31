202
Home » National News » Rehnquist once proposed to…

Rehnquist once proposed to O’Connor, biographer says

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 10:52 am 10/31/2018 10:52am
3 Shares

Author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist's letter to Sandra Day O'Connor while researching his upcoming book, "First." The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the woman who would become the first woman to serve on the court.

NPR’s “Morning Edition” reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist’s letter to Sandra Day O’Connor while researching his upcoming book, “First.” The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.

Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: “To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?” She said no.

She was dating another student, John O’Connor. They married in 1952.

O’Connor’s son Jay says he and his siblings were “surprised,” although they knew they had dated. He says they enjoyed a wonderful working relationship and friendship.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Top 50 scary movies of all time
Car Review: Honda Accord 2.0T Touring makes a strong case for itself
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Today in History: Oct. 31
Marine Corps Marathon
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
Best places to go apple picking this fall