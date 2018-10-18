Bette Midler, Brooke Shields among ‘Murphy Brown’ guests

202
By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 9:10 pm 10/18/2018 09:10pm
FILE - in this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Bette Midler attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios in New York. Bette Midler and Brooke Shields are among the guest stars dropping in on CBS' "Murphy Brown" revival. The singer-actress is back as Caprice on the Nov. 8 episode, this time with a connection to Murphy that makes her even more unbearable, CBS said Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bette Midler and Brooke Shields are among the guest stars dropping in on CBS’ “Murphy Brown” revival.

Midler was on the original sitcom as Caprice, one of many difficult, short-tenured secretaries to Candice Bergen’s Murphy.

CBS said Thursday the singer-actress is back as Caprice on the Nov. 8 episode, this time with a connection to Murphy that makes her even more unbearable.

Shields is on the Nov. 15 episode as a former beauty-pageant pal of series star Faith Ford’s Corky who emerges from a long coma.

The episode with Midler also features Katie Couric playing herself and former “Night Court” star John Larroquette as a judge.

Peter Gallagher appears as a conservative news anchor covering elections with Murphy’s son, played by Jake McDorman, on the Nov. 1 “Murphy Brown” episode.

