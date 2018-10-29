202
Home » National News » Authorities: Georgia deputies shot…

Authorities: Georgia deputies shot woman holding pellet gun

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 6:42 pm 10/29/2018 06:42pm
Share

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say Georgia sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 42-year-old woman confronting them with a pellet gun after the officers were dispatched on a 911 call.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Ida Christy Stiles died after three Monroe County deputies fired their guns at her.

The GBI says a woman called 911 on Monday morning asking for deputies to be sent to Stiles’ address. The news release says Stiles refused to come to the door when three deputies arrived, so deputies entered the house and were “confronted by Stiles, who brandished a pistol.”

The GBI says authorities discovered after the shooting that the pistol Stiles held was a pellet gun.

The woman’s father, David Stiles, told WMAZ-TV his daughter had a history of mental illness.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500