Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been fatally shot near Snellville, Georgia; police searching for suspect

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 5:58 pm 10/20/2018 05:58pm
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been fatally shot near Snellville, Georgia; police searching for suspect.

