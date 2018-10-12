202
Authorities find remains of child in alleyway

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 3:16 pm 10/12/2018 03:16pm
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in New Jersey this week were those of a child believed to have been a toddler.

Camden County prosecutors say the remains were found Thursday afternoon in a trash-strewn alleyway in the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue. They were determined to be that of a child, believed to be between 13- and 19-months-old and about 30 inches in length.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. It’s also not known how long the remains may have been at the site before they were found.

The child’s remains have been turned over to state police for further analysis.

