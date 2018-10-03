202
At a glance: Women on the boards of California companies

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 3:18 am 10/03/2018 03:18am
FILE- In this Sept. 11, 2007 file photo Diane Greene, CEO of VMware Inc. waits to be introduced before delivering her keynote address at the VMWorld 2007 conference in San Francisco. Greene is current a member of the board of directors for Google. California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors. The measure requires at least one female director on the board of each California-based public corporation by the end of next year. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors. The measure requires at least one female director on the board of each public corporation headquartered in California by the end of next year. By the end of 2021, the law requires to two female directors if a corporation has five directors, and three female directors if it has six or more directors.

Here’s a look at how many women serve on the board of top 20 California-based companies on the Fortune 500 list:

Company Total Number of Directors Number of Female Directors
Apple Inc. 8 2
McKesson Corp. 9 3
Chevron Corp. 10 3
Alphabet Inc. 11 2
Wells Fargo Corp. 12 5
Intel Corp. 9 2
Walt Disney Co. 11 4
HP Inc. 10 4
Cisco Systems Inc. 11 3
Facebook Inc. 9 2
Oracle Corp. 14 3
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 12 5
Gilead Sciences Inc. 11 3
Amgen Inc. 13 3
Qualcomm Inc. 12 2
Molina Healthcare Inc. 9 1
Western Digital Corp. 9 2
Visa Inc. 10 3
Aecom 9 2
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. 12 3

Source: FactSet, S&P Global Market Intelligence, corporate websites.

