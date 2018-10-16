202
Arrest made in molestation of miniature horse in Delaware

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:49 pm 10/16/2018 03:49pm
CAMDEN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have charged a suspect in the sexual assault of a miniature horse and a subsequent burglary at the same barn several weeks later.

Authorities said Tuesday that 45-year-old Adelio Guzman of Camden was released on $11,750 bond after surrendering Friday.

Guzman is accused of assaulting the horse in August at a home near Dover. On Oct. 2, he was shot by the 73-year-old property owner after an alarm indicated that there was an intruder in the same barn.

Guzman is charged with animal cruelty, attempted animal cruelty and engaging in or trying to commit a sexual act involving an animal. He is also charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

