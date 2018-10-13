202
Home » National News » Army reservist convicted of…

Army reservist convicted of running prostitution ring

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 12:49 pm 10/13/2018 12:49pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. Army reservist accused of running a sex trafficking enterprise in North Carolina has been convicted by a federal jury.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Xaver M. Boston of Charlotte was found guilty of six counts of sex trafficking and one related charge.

The news release says Boston served in the U.S. Army as a reserve military policeman.

Prosecutors say Boston’s four victims were all struggling with opioid addictions, and he promised them drugs and a place to live. They say he then advertised them for prostitution, collected the proceeds for himself and used drugs to coerce them.

Boston is in custody and will be sentenced later. Each sex trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500