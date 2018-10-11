202
Home » National News » Arkansas Supreme Court upholds…

Arkansas Supreme Court upholds voter ID law that’s nearly identical to a restriction struck down by court 4 years ago

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 11:27 am 10/11/2018 11:27am
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Supreme Court upholds voter ID law that’s nearly identical to a restriction struck down by court 4 years ago.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500