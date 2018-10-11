202
Arkansas Supreme Court upholds revised voter ID law

October 11, 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court has upheld a voter ID law that is nearly identical to a restriction struck down by the court four years ago.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a measure that requires voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot. A state judge earlier this year blocked officials from enforcing the restriction, but justices stayed that ruling and kept the law in place while they considered the case.

Opponents of the measure had argued that it circumvents a 2014 ruling striking down a previous voter ID law.

Arkansas officials say the new measure complies with part of the decision that said it needed at least two-thirds approval in both chambers of the Legislature to become law.

