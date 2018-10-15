202
Home » National News » Arkansas drops 4,100 more…

Arkansas drops 4,100 more from Medicaid over work rule

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:19 pm 10/15/2018 12:19pm
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has nearly doubled the number of people removed from its expanded Medicaid program over a new work requirement that’s the subject of a federal lawsuit.

The state Department of Human Services on Monday said more than 4,100 people lost their Medicaid coverage for not complying with the rule. It requires some beneficiaries to work 80 hours a month for three months in a calendar year. The department last month said more than 4,300 people had lost coverage because of the rule.

The department said another 4,800 people will lose coverage if they don’t meet the work requirement by the end of this month.

Arkansas was the first state to enforce the requirement after the Trump administration said it would allow states to tie Medicaid coverage to work.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500