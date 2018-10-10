202
Home » National News » Appeals court: Lynyrd Skynyrd…

Appeals court: Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 1:09 pm 10/10/2018 01:09pm
Share
FILE - This Oct. 20, 1977 file photo shows the wreckage of a plane in a wooded area near McComb, Miss., where six people were killed, including three members of the music group Lynyrd Skynyrd. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, "Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash," can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions. A lower court judge decided previously that the film violated a “blood oath” made by band members not to exploit the group’s name after the crash. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions.

The case involves a movie called “Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash.”

A lower court judge decided previously the film violated a “blood oath” made by bandmembers not to exploit the group’s name after a 1977 plane crash that killed its lead singer and songwriter, Ronnie Van Zant.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision Wednesday, letting the movie be distributed.

A lawyer for the movie’s makers called the ruling “a victory for filmmakers, artists, journalists, readers, viewers and the marketplace of ideas.”

The lawsuit was brought by Van Zant’s widow and others, including founding band member Allen Collins.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500