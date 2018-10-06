AP Top U.S. News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

Chicago verdict raises hope of greater police accountability Chicago verdict comes 4 years after Laquan McDonald’s death Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say The Latest: Mormon leader backs push for…
Chicago verdict raises hope of greater police accountability
Chicago verdict comes 4 years after Laquan McDonald’s death
Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say
The Latest: Mormon leader backs push for use of full name
Special FBI team helping probe deadly South Carolina attack
As joblessness falls, skilled workers might be hard to find
Black man acquitted of killing white man after race dispute
Rare death row slaying at California’s San Quentin prison
Suspect in model’s death told cop they fought over cocaine
Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.