AP Top U.S. News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 6, 2018 12:00 am 10/06/2018 12:00am
Chicago verdict raises hope of greater police accountability

Chicago verdict comes 4 years after Laquan McDonald’s death

Mormons to spend less time at church on Sundays, leaders say

The Latest: Mormon leader backs push for use of full name

Special FBI team helping probe deadly South Carolina attack

As joblessness falls, skilled workers might be hard to find

Black man acquitted of killing white man after race dispute

Rare death row slaying at California’s San Quentin prison

Suspect in model’s death told cop they fought over cocaine

Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift

