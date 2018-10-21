202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 12:00 am 10/21/2018 12:00am
Mega Millions players ponder how to spend record $1.6B prize

The Latest: Louis-Dreyfus references Kavanaugh at award

Julia Louis-Dreyfus feted for career achievement in comedy

Dozens hurt in floor collapse at S. Carolina condo party

Warren took DNA test to help rebuild “trust in government”

Parson resigning from CBS board for health reasons

Democrats look to Latinos to provide midterm support

Authorities hunt for 2nd suspect in Georgia police shooting

“I don’t feel real”: Mental stress mounting after Michael

Medicaid expansion becomes key issue in GOP-leaning states

