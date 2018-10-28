202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:21 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 12:00 am 10/28/2018 12:00am
Share

‘I’m barely breathing’: Synagogue survivor recounts terror

President Trump marks Halloween at the White House

The Latest: Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty

Enough is enough: Fed-up Americans crave unity amid violence

Synagogue attack shatters safety of longtime Jewish enclave

Democratic wave faces GOP gerrymandering in US House races

6 years after Sandy, stories of the storm have new chapters

Shoppers may face hard choices again on health marketplaces

Suspect in synagogue slayings spewed online hate for Jews

Mail bomb suspect’s personality changed radically

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500