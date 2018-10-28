AP Top U.S. News at 10:21 p.m. EDT

‘I’m barely breathing’: Synagogue survivor recounts terror President Trump marks Halloween at the White House The Latest: Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty Enough is enough: Fed-up Americans crave unity amid violence Synagogue attack…
‘I’m barely breathing’: Synagogue survivor recounts terror
President Trump marks Halloween at the White House
The Latest: Feds seeking approval to pursue death penalty
Enough is enough: Fed-up Americans crave unity amid violence
Synagogue attack shatters safety of longtime Jewish enclave
Democratic wave faces GOP gerrymandering in US House races
6 years after Sandy, stories of the storm have new chapters
Shoppers may face hard choices again on health marketplaces
Suspect in synagogue slayings spewed online hate for Jews
Mail bomb suspect’s personality changed radically
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.