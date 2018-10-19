202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:00 am 10/19/2018 12:00am
Mega Millions numbers for $1B jackpot announced

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1B, thanks to worsening odds

California hopefuls blame incumbents as farm towns struggle

Alaska’s independent governor drops re-election bid

US temporarily stops youth climate lawsuit days before trial

Transgender rights lie in the hands of a state’s electorate

USC agrees to pay $215M to settle doctor sex abuse claims

Florida Panhandle medical care on life support after Michael

PAC won’t end ad saying black men will face rape accusations

Girl dies after court allows more time on life support

