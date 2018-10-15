202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:00 am 10/15/2018 12:00am
Share

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

Hurricane Michael adds to hardship of Florida’s poor

Michael’s destruction reveals region’s weaker building codes

Calls for new regulation mount as limo crash victims mourned

San Francisco to vote on taxing rich businesses for homeless

Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by US agents

New York’s Cuomo blasts Trump, Republicans in protest clash

Heavy snow blankets Colorado, Wyoming in early season storm

Baldwin urges ‘overthrow’ of Trump government via voting

US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500