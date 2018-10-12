AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 12:00 am 10/12/2018 12:00am
Official: Searchers find body in hurricane-stricken town

Matthew Shepard’s murder still haunts Wyoming after 20 years

‘It was life or death’: Face-to-face with Michael’s fury

Views are mixed on hate crime law named for Matthew Shepard

Biden, Pence rally Indiana voters in fierce Senate race

AP WAS THERE: Matthew Shepard dies after being beaten

Storm’s fury differed in neighboring towns on Florida coast

Manhattan DA drops part of Harvey Weinstein case

Joint funeral set for sisters killed in New York limo crash

Mega Millions numbers: 4, 24, 46, 61, 70, Mega Ball 7

