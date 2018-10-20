202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018
Sales are brisk as Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion

Nevada Republicans whip up fears of California’s influence

Amid housing crisis, Reno’s motor lodges become last resort

Candles, flashlights, no AC in Florida’s hurricane zone

Questions and answers about state of the US-Mexico border

10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape

Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6B, thanks to worsening odds

Chinese broadens its propaganda drive to heartland America

Warren ancestry highlights how tribes decide membership

Alaska governor says he quit race to boost Democrat

500

