AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 12:00 am 10/16/2018 12:00am
Police to file criminal complaint after fetus remains found

Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65

Mega Millions prize up to $654M, 4th largest in US history

California utilities shut off power amid wildfire concerns

Salesforce vs. Twitter in San Francisco homeless tax fight

Families search for the missing in the hurricane’s aftermath

Girdles and socket wrenches: Sears was the Amazon of its day

US wants drug prices in TV ads: ‘Patients deserve to know’

Episcopal Church confronts past role in sexual exploitation

Jurors: Don’t throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict

