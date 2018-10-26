AP Top U.S. News at 11:46 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 12:00 am 10/26/2018 12:00am
Bomb suspect was cash-strapped ex-stripper devoted to Trump

Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence

US: ‘Everything on table’ to block migrants at border

US sends aid to Pacific islands devastated by huge typhoon

GM proposes nationwide zero-emissions vehicle sales mandate

Yosemite rangers recover bodies of 2 who fell from overlook

Matthew Shepard, symbol for gay rights, laid to rest in DC

Groups pour cash into Montana Senate race, smashing record

Debate erupts over Halloween costumes crossing racial lines

Militia offers to help stop caravan raise concern at border

