202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:55 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 12:00 am 10/13/2018 12:00am
Share

As sea ice melts, some say walruses need better protection

Florida officials fear Michael’s death toll will rise

Record-setting rainfall slows Phoenix traffic, shutters fair

Florida insurers to weather effects of Michael, analysts say

‘It was life or death’: Face-to-face with Michael’s fury

Houston firefighters take battle over pay to voters

Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash

Tip leads to hidden infant remains at Detroit funeral home

William Coors, former chair of Adolph Coors, dies at 102

#MeToo inspires wave of old misconduct reports to colleges

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500