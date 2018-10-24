202
By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 12:00 am 10/24/2018 12:00am
Ballot initiatives buck legislatures in GOP-leaning states

$1.537 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina

Lottery office pools increase odds and possibly headaches

Child death toll hits 7 in viral outbreak at rehab center

Utah university slay suspect was sex offender, records show

Woman who created green bean casserole dies at 92

Trump turns focus to Wisconsin’s races for Senate, governor

Voting access dominates Georgia debate between Abrams, Kemp

Sheriff feels ‘outpouring of support’ in missing girl case

AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young people back single-payer health care

