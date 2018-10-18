202
AP Top U.S. News at 5:36 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:00 am 10/18/2018 12:00am
Federal prosecutors open clergy abuse probe in Pennsylvania

Costly Salinas looks to California ballot for housing relief

Fear, frustration pervade life in post-Michael Florida

Job growth is found to be no cure for a community’s poverty

Wet and mild: Warm winter predicted for much of the US

APNewsBreak: California revisits three-strike life sentences

Pressure turns to Mexico as migrant caravan heads for border

Ex-FBI agent gets 4 years in prison for leaking documents

Child of the storm: Homeless baby, family shelter at Walmart

Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies

