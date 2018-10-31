202
By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 12:00 am 10/31/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Trump blasts GOP’s Ryan over citizenship comment

‘Into vogue’: Death penalty cases tick upward under Trump

Pittsburgh funerals continue after Trump visit and protests

Law enforcement faces dilemma in assessing online threats

Trippy depression treatment? Hopes and hype for ketamine

Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger

A year after attack, police out in force for NYC Halloween

DOJ: Pipe bomb suspect searched targets, photos online

US states split on allowing citizen ballot initiatives

APNewsBreak: Church covered up priest’s abuse of 50 boys

