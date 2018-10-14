202
By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 12:00 am 10/14/2018 12:00am
4 days after storm, large swath of Panhandle suffering

The Latest: Nelson: Tyndall Air Force Base to be rebuilt

For those without much, Hurricane Michael creates hardship

Calls for new regulation mount as limo crash victims mourned

Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by US agents

AP Explains: Harvard bias lawsuit heading to trial

Governor blames Trump, Republicans for protest clashes

US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say

4 men killed in shooting at child’s birthday party in Texas

Guards, inmates ally against state in radon-exposure cases

