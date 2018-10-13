202
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 3:30 am 10/13/2018 03:30am
Black smoke from burning tires hangs in the sky as Palestinian protesters hurl stones toward Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Since March, Hamas has orchestrated near-weekly protests along the fence, pressing for an end to a stifling Israel-Egyptian blockade imposed since the militant group wrested control of Gaza in 2007. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes contestants in a transgender bodybuilding competition in Atlanta; a man retrieving equipment from his vehicle after a hotel canopy collapsed during Hurricane Michael in Florida; and rescued beagles peering their kennel in Pennsylvania.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 6-12, 2018.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

