WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for clues to the motives behind a mail bomb plot apparently aimed at critics of the president, analyzing the mechanics of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear two weeks before Election Day.

Law enforcement officials said the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged like a booby-trapped package bomb that would explode upon opening. But the officials were still uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm. A search of a postal database suggested at least some of packages may have been mailed from Florida, one official said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation by name.

New details about the devices came as the four-day mail-bomb scare spread nationwide, drawing investigators from dozens of federal, state and local agencies in the effort to identify one or more perpetrators. In all, 10 packages had been discovered through Thursday containing similar explosives. The would-be targets included former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, CNN and others. The common thread between them was harsh criticism from President Donald Trump.

At a press conference Thursday, officials in New York would not discuss possible motives, or details on how the packages found their way into the U.S. postal system. Nor would they say why none of the packages had detonated, but they stressed they were still treating them as “live devices.”

Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety

NEW YORK (AP) — The wave of pipe bombs addressed to prominent Democrats has raised fresh questions about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery companies to intercept explosives and other dangerous items.

Biohazard detection, X-rays and other technologies have had some notable successes in recent years, but officials warn that the sheer volume of mail makes it impossible to catch everything.

“The public should not have the impression that all of our mail is screened like going through security at the airport,” said David Chipman, a retired agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “That’s not the case, and we know that from a string of cases.”

None of the devices so far in this week’s scare have detonated. Investigators were still trying to piece together where the packages came from and how they reached their respective destinations.

In the meantime, Phillip Bartlett of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s New York division said hundreds of thousands of postal employees were searching the system for any additional bombs.

Even in high-interest election year, top races go unopposed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A candidate for statewide office in Rhode Island told supporters not to volunteer or donate to his campaign: It was pointless since he had little chance of winning.

A candidate for Congress in Connecticut disappeared from his own campaign, saying he’d rather spend time coaching T-ball. The state Democratic Party in South Carolina, desperate for candidates, resorted to a robo-call asking for people to run.

Even in a year being portrayed as the most important midterm race in a generation, races for some of the most important positions in states across the country aren’t even contests. Democrats in red states and Republicans in blue states are failing to field viable candidates for a number of statewide offices and congressional seats, and in some cases they won’t have anyone on the ballot for powerful offices such as attorney general.

In Rhode Island, where Republicans have not won statewide office since 2006 and failed to run anyone for an open attorney general seat, GOP candidate for general treasurer Michael Riley told The Associated Press that he asked supporters not to give to his campaign because he didn’t want them to spend their hard-earned money on a lost cause.

“If you’re running as a Republican, you’re going to lose, period. That’s how you have to approach it. That’s how every Republican here approaches it,” said Riley, who also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2012.

Buckle up: Wall Street volatility is back with a vengeance

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re an investor who was lulled to sleep by the stock market’s calm, steady gains this summer, you’re wide awake by now.

Stocks have swooned over the last three weeks as investors worried about a sea of troubles, including rising interest rates, the trade tensions between the U.S. and China and slowing economies outside the U.S. All of which could impair profit growth for U.S. companies.

As of Thursday, the S&P 500 index had plunged 7.5 percent in about three weeks, with two separate six-day losing streaks. It hadn’t had a streak of losses that long since right before the November 2016 presidential election. There have been a few big gains recently, including Thursday, but with four trading days left in October the index is on track for its worst month in seven years.

Another big loss could push the index into what Wall Street calls a “correction” — a drop of 10 percent or more from the latest high.

The recent turbulence in financial markets is a contrast to what investors have grown accustomed to in a bull market that has lasted more than 10 years, the longest in history. A hallmark of the past decade has been ultra-low interest rates, which the Federal Reserve used to promote growth in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Signaling a major pivot in its narrative, Saudi Arabia on Thursday said evidence shows that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated, an apparent effort to ease international outrage over the death of a prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi prosecutors cited Turkish evidence that the slaying was planned, contradicting a Saudi assertion just days ago that rogue officials from the kingdom killed him by mistake in a brawl inside their Istanbul consulate. That earlier assertion, in turn, backtracked from an initial statement that Saudi authorities knew nothing about what happened to the columnist for The Washington Post, who vanished after entering the consulate Oct. 2.

The shifting explanations indicate Saudi Arabia is scrambling for a way out of the crisis that has enveloped the world’s largest oil exporter and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East. But a solution seems a long way off, partly because of deepening skepticism in Turkey and elsewhere that the brazen crime could have been carried out without the knowledge of Prince Mohammed, the kingdom’s heir apparent.

At a conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, the crown prince said the killing was a “heinous crime that cannot be justified” and warned against any efforts to “manipulate” the crisis and drive a wedge between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which are regional rivals but also diplomatic and business partners.

On Thursday, Prince Mohammed attended the first meeting of a committee aiming to restructure the kingdom’s intelligence services after the killing of Khashoggi, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

AP Investigation: Hospital patients held hostage for cash

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyatta National Hospital is east Africa’s biggest medical institution, home to more than a dozen donor-funded projects with international partners — a “Center of Excellence,” says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hospital’s website proudly proclaims its motto — “We Listen … We Care” — along with photos of smiling doctors, a vaccination campaign and staffers holding aloft a gold trophy at an awards ceremony.

But there are no pictures of Robert Wanyonyi, shot and paralyzed in a robbery more than a year ago. Kenyatta will not allow him to leave the hospital because he cannot pay his bill of nearly 4 million Kenyan shillings ($39,570). He is trapped in his fourth-floor bed, unable to go to India, where he believes doctors might help him.

EDITOR'S NOTE: First in a two-part series on hospitals that detain patients if they cannot pay their bills.

In Nicaragua, political violence spurs migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — There are a relatively tiny number of Nicaraguans who decided to try their luck with the caravan of thousands of Central Americans, mostly Hondurans, currently making its way through southern Mexico.

Nicaraguans represent a small minority of the many migrants who cross through Mexico each year toward the United States. However, this may change after a political crisis erupted in the country this year, with opposition protests demanding President Daniel Ortega’s exit from office eliciting a deadly crackdown, giving many more reason to leave.

Nicaragua is the largest country in Central America by land mass, but home to just 6.2 million inhabitants. Up until this year it was a beacon of relative stability in the region despite serious poverty, underdevelopment and high-level corruption. Ortega’s strongman government kept in check the kind of gangland crime that has made life unbearable for millions in the Northern Triangle region comprising El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The most common destinations for Nicaraguans leaving the country are Costa Rica and the United States, and to a lesser extent Spain. Here are some of the reasons that Nicaraguans leave.

Trump sends troops to border, an issue that fires up base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is planning to dispatch at least 800 active duty troops to the southern border at the direction of a president who has sought to transform fears about immigration into electoral gains in the midterms as a caravan of thousands of migrants makes its way through Mexico.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order sending the troops to the border, bolstering National Guard forces already there, an official said Thursday. The action comes as President Donald Trump has spent recent days calling attention to the caravan of Central Americans slowly making their way by foot into southern Mexico, but still more than 1,000 miles from U.S. soil.

Trump, who made fear about immigrants a major theme of his 2016 election campaign, has been eager to make it a top issue heading into the Nov. 6 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. The president and senior White House officials have long believed the issue is key to turning out his base of supporters.

The additional troops would provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol, said the U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a plan that had not been finalized and formally announced.

It’s not unusual for the National Guard to help with border security. Active duty troops, however, are rarely deployed within the United States except for domestic emergencies like hurricanes or floods. Fears of militarizing the border were fanned by a May 1997 incident in which a Marine on a counter-narcotics mission shot to death an 18-year-old who was herding goats in Redford, Texas.

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly was absent from her NBC News morning show on Thursday following this week’s controversy over her comments about blackface, amid indications that her time at the network could be ending after less than two years.

An NBC spokeswoman said that “given the circumstances,” the network was airing repeats of “Megyn Kelly Today” on Thursday and Friday.

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on “Real Housewives of New York City” who darkened her face for a Diana Ross costume. She said it was acceptable when she was a kid when portraying a character.

Social media condemnation was swift, and Kelly apologized to fellow NBC staffers in an email later in the day. Yet both NBC’s “Nightly News” and the “Today” show did stories on their colleague’s comment. Al Roker said “she owes a big apology to people of color across the country.”

She opened Wednesday’s show by saying she was wrong and sorry for what she said.

Mail bombs inject national security into 2018 campaigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spate of suspicious packages containing pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN has injected national security into the final two weeks of the midterm elections.

Security has been beefed up around some potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, and concerns about the mail bombs addressed to former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden have risen to the top of pre-November debates in races across the country.

The investigation into the mail bombs comes as Democrats are seeking to pick up a net of 23 seats to win back control of the House and Republicans are defending a narrow 51-49 Senate majority.

A look at midterm campaign activities Thursday:

