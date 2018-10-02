Democrats question Kavanaugh’s credibility, temperament WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are raising new questions about the truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh’s sworn testimony to the Senate, shifting tactics against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as they…

Democrats question Kavanaugh’s credibility, temperament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are raising new questions about the truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh’s sworn testimony to the Senate, shifting tactics against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as they await the results of the FBI’s background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democrats’ leader from New York, accused Kavanaugh of delivering a “partisan screed” during the Judiciary Committee hearing last week. He said Kavanaugh seemed willing to “mislead senators about everything from the momentous to the mundane” to ensure his ascension to the high court.

“The harsh fact of the matter is that we have mounting evidence that Judge Kavanaugh is just not credible,” Schumer said Monday.

Not so, argued Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, contending the Democrats are simply looking to “move the goalposts” to prevent Kavanaugh’s confirmation. He pledged that the full Senate would begin voting on Kavanaugh’s nomination this week.

“The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close,” he said.

___

White House tells FBI it can talk to anyone about Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The new guidance, described to The Associated Press by a person familiar with it, was issued to the FBI over the weekend in response to Democratic and news media pushback that the scope of the probe was too narrow.

It comes as the FBI presses ahead with its investigation, questioning in recent days at least four people about accusations of misconduct against Kavanaugh dating to when he was in high school and college. Among the witnesses interviewed were men who California college professor Christine Blasey Ford says were present at a party of teenagers in the early 1980s at which she says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump, addressing concerns about the probe’s expansiveness at a news conference Monday, said he wants the FBI to do a “comprehensive” investigation and “it wouldn’t bother me at all” if agents pursued accusations made by three women who have come forward. But he also said Senate Republicans are determining the parameters of the investigation and “ultimately, they’re making the judgment.”

“My White House will do whatever the senators want,” Trump said. “The one thing I want is speed.”

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT DEMOCRATS ARE QUESTIONING

The truthfulness of Brett Kavanaugh’s sworn testimony to the Senate as the FBI continues an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the Supreme Court nominee.

2. PLEASE, MR. PRESIDENT, JUST WAIT

From his Cabinet, to his border wall, to Robert Mueller, Trump’s advisers are hoping he will hold off on any impulsive action until after Election Day.

___

Desperation explodes to anger as Indonesia quake toll rises

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Desperation exploded into anger four days after an earthquake and tsunami decimated parts of the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, leaving hungry residents grabbing food from damaged stores on Tuesday and begging the president for help. The confirmed toll exceeded 1,200 dead with hundreds severely injured and still more trapped in debris.

Most of the attention of rescuers so far has focused on the biggest affected city, Palu, which has 380,000 people and suffered considerable damage. Other hard-hit areas have been largely cut off due to impassable roads and downed power and phone lines after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck Friday and generated a tsunami said to have been as high as 6 meters (nearly 20 feet) in places.

“We feel like we are stepchildren here because all the help is going to Palu,” said Mohamad Taufik, 38, from the area of Donggala, who said five of his relatives are still missing. “There are many young children here who are hungry and sick, but there is no milk or medicine.”

The death toll for all affected areas reached 1,234, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in Jakarta. More people remain trapped in Sigi and Balaroa, meaning the toll is likely to rise.

“With all the logistical aid coming in, the service to the refugees is better,” Nugroho said. “We still need more time to take care of all the problems.”

___

Election ahead, Trump’s advisers try to get him to hold back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Please, Mr. President, just wait.

Donald Trump’s advisers have been sounding that nervous refrain in the lead-up to the midterm elections, hoping the president will hold off on a series of actions he’s been itching to take, but that could hinder Republicans on Nov. 6.

Trump has made clear he would shut down the government if necessary to win money for his long-sought wall on the Mexican border. He’s talked about getting rid of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. For months, there’s been speculation he’ll make a move against special counsel Robert Mueller.

But with 35 days to go before midterm elections that look increasingly challenging for Republicans, Trump allies are trying to hold back the president’s impulses just a little bit longer, hoping to contain his ire until Election Day.

For now, Trump has mostly heeded the message.

___

Dimmed lights, somber tributes on Vegas shooting anniversary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The marquees on the glimmering Las Vegas Strip dimmed their lights for three minutes Monday night as officials slowly read the 58 names of the people killed one year earlier in the country’s deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

The names of the slain were recited before a silent crowd punctuated by sobs shortly after 10:05 p.m., nearly the exact time that a gunman in a tower suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-resort opened fire on the crowd of 22,000.

Rick Barnette, whose 34-year-old daughter Carrie was one of those killed, sobbed and looked at the sky Monday as the names were read. He wore a T-shirt with a picture of his daughter on it.

“It’s really hard. Every night, when I go to bed, I think about her. Every day,” Barnette said after the ceremony. “They say you get over it. I don’t think you can get over it.”

The ceremony ended a somber day of events reuniting survivors and the family members of those killed at last year’s country music festival.

___

Seoul: North Korea estimated to have 20-60 nuclear weapons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top South Korean official told lawmakers that North Korea is estimated to have up to 60 nuclear weapons, in Seoul’s first public comment about the size of the North’s secrecy-clouded weapons arsenal.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told parliament Monday the estimates on the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal range from 20 bombs to as many as 60. He was responding to a question by a lawmaker, saying the information came from the intelligence authorities. The National Intelligence Service, South Korea’s main spy agency, couldn’t immediately comment.

Cho may have unintentionally revealed the information. His ministry said Tuesday Cho’s comments didn’t mean that South Korea would accept North Korea as a nuclear state, suggesting Seoul’s diplomatic efforts to rid the North of its nuclear program would continue.

The South Korean assessment on the North’s arsenal is not much different from various outside civilian estimates largely based on the amount of nuclear materials that North is believed to have produced.

According to South Korean government reports, North is believed to have produced 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of weaponized plutonium, enough for at least eight bombs. Stanford University scholars, including nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker who visited North Korea’s centrifuge facility at Nyongbyon in 2010, wrote earlier this year that North Korea is estimated to have a highly enriched uranium inventory of 250 to 500 kilograms (550 to 1,100 pounds), sufficient for 25 to 30 nuclear devices.

___

Despite hurricane, at-risk Houston students made gains

HOUSTON (AP) — In the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Principal Jonathan Trinh feared the worst for his Houston high school.

He took in a hundred new pupils displaced by the storm, his students’ overwhelmingly low-income families were struggling with lost jobs and other distractions, and Trinh worried this would be the year that test scores sank enough to make his Wisdom High School a target for state intervention.

But when the scores came out recently, there was only celebration. Wisdom and other Houston schools with some of the largest populations of at-risk students defied expectations and showed improvement in state scores — a feat attributed to perseverance in the face of adversity, and changes to the state accountability ratings that put more emphasis on progress.

Trinh gives credit to the resilience of the school community. He has lived in Houston since arriving as a Vietnamese refugee in 1978, and his immigrant background is a bond he shares with the large majority of the school’s students.

“Our teachers, our students — somehow they made it work,” Trinh said. “A lot of us endure so much.”

___

Studies in healthy older people aim to prevent Alzheimer’s

PHOENIX (AP) — It may be too late to stop Alzheimer’s in people who already have some mental decline. But what if a treatment could target the very earliest brain changes while memory and thinking skills are still intact, in hope of preventing the disease? Two big studies are going all out to try.

Clinics throughout the United States and some other countries are signing up participants — the only studies of this type enrolling healthy older people.

“The excitement in the Alzheimer’s field right now is prevention,” said Dr. Eric Reiman, executive director of the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix, which is leading the work.

Science so far has failed to find a drug that can alter the progression of Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia; 146 attempts have failed over the last decade, a recent industry report found. Even drugs that help remove the sticky plaques that clog the brains of people with the disease have not yet proved able to stave off mental decline.

It may be that they were tried too late, like lowering cholesterol after someone has suffered a heart attack whose damage can’t be undone, Reiman said.

___

Son of Egypt’s jailed former president campaigns for father

CAIRO (AP) — Once a month, Abdullah waits outside Cairo’s notorious Tora prison for hours, standing without shade under the blazing Egyptian sun for a chance to see his father.

And almost every time, for five years, he has been denied access to Egypt’s most famous, but least heard-from prisoner — former President Mohamed Morsi, the Islamist whose divisive year in power ended with a military ouster in 2013.

“I won’t sit on the ground while I wait, it’s not dignified,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I know they will deny my request, but I still have to try.”

Morsi’s family is campaigning to gain more access to the former president, who since his overthrow has appeared only in court, almost always in a soundproof cage. The family says the 67-year-old Morsi is suffering from ill health due to harsh conditions, including years of solitary confinement. Last month, they were granted a rare, police-supervised 25-minute visit — only the third time they’ve seen him in five years.

“He has no idea what’s going on in the country since he was arrested, they don’t allow him newspapers or even a pen and paper to write down his thoughts,” Abdullah said, speaking at the family’s home outside Cairo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.