Ann Curry to host TV show to solve medical mysteries

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:37 pm 10/15/2018 05:37pm
FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, journalist Ann Curry attends a special screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power" in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ann Curry is getting into the business of medical crowdsourcing on television.

The former “Today” show anchor has agreed to anchor a Turner series that describes people with mysterious medical ailments, in the hope of reaching doctors or patients who have seen something similar and gotten help.

Curry said Monday that she hoped real good can come from the series, tentatively titled “M.D. Live.”

TNT will air 10 episodes of the series sometime next year, each of them two hours.

