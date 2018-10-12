202
AG: Supreme Court can set new execution date after reprieve

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 5:39 pm 10/12/2018 05:39pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III says nothing is stopping the state Supreme Court from setting a new execution date once the 10-day reprieve expires for death row inmate Edmund Zagorski.

Slatery sent a notice to the high court on Friday. A day before, Gov. Bill Haslam issued a last-minute executive order granting a reprieve until Oct. 21 amid a flurry of legal challenges that had been building in the lead up to Zagorski’s Thursday execution.

The reprieve was needed to prepare for an execution by electric chair.

The attorney general’s office says there are no judicial stays currently in effect that would prevent setting a new execution date immediately upon expiration of the reprieve.

Zagorski was sentenced in 1984 for the slayings of two men during a drug deal in Robertson County.

