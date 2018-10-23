202
Abrams, Kemp set to meet in Georgia governor’s debate

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 6:12 am 10/23/2018 06:12am
This combination of May 20, 2018, file photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. The final stretch of the hotly contested Georgia governor's race is being consumed by a bitter political battle over access to the polls. Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, says that Democrat Stacey Abrams is fighting for immigrants without legal status to cast ballots in the Nov. 6 election. Abrams' campaign says that's untrue and Kemp is trying to deflect from his own record of making it harder for legal citizens to vote. (AP Photos/John Amis, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The candidates in a neck-and-neck battle for Georgia governor are set to meet in their first debate Tuesday evening in Atlanta.

Republican Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, faces Democratic former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams. Libertarian candidate Ted Metz also is participating.

Abrams is vying to be the first black female governor of any state. Kemp is trying to maintain the governor’s mansion for Republicans.

The race is being watched nationally as a barometer for the Democrats’ success in the Nov. 6 elections.

Kemp has portrayed Abrams as “too extreme for Georgia” and rails against funding she gets “California and New York.”

Abrams has painted Kemp as an incompetent chief elections officer who has been intent on suppressing minority voters.

