ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former FBI agent in Minnesota has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for leaking classified documents.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former FBI agent in Minnesota has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for leaking classified documents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.