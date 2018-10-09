202
Home » National News » 9 kids hurt when…

9 kids hurt when van crashes into tree south of Los Angeles

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 8:18 pm 10/03/2018 08:18pm
Share

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nine children have been hurt when their van crashed into a tree in a Southern California coastal city.

The Orange County Fire Authority says the van smashed into the tree Wednesday afternoon in Dana Point.

The injured children are between 9 and 12 years old. Five youngsters suffered traumatic injuries, and four had minor injuries.

The driver refused transport to a hospital.

The van appeared to be towing a trailer carrying surfboards.

There’s no immediate word where the van was headed or what caused the crash about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500