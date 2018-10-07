202
7 in Amish buggy are injured after car rear-ends it

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 9:17 am 10/15/2018 09:17am
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a driver in Ohio hit an Amish buggy and injured all seven people in the horse-drawn vehicle.

The State Highway Patrol says Patrick Muscaro failed to maintain a distance and struck the rear of a buggy driven by 31-year-old Andy Swartzentruber around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Sullivan Township near Ashland. The patrol says Swartzentruber, his wife and five children were thrown from the buggy.

Troopers say Swartzentruber and two of his children were flown to hospitals with serious injuries. His wife and their other children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The patrol says 47-year-old Muscaro, of West Salem, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

