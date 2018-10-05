202
5-year term for trying to buy child sex with money and meth

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 9:53 am 10/25/2018 09:53am
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kansas man who prosecutors say tried to purchase a child online for $500 and some meth has been sentenced to five years in prison.

News outlets report 49-year-old Ernest Anziana was sentenced Friday.

Franklin Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker previously said Anziana was snared during an undercover investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Branch, and there was no actual girl for sale. He said Anziana intended to have sex with the 11-year-old girl, impregnate her and keep that child.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office said Anziana offered $500; previous reports said he offered $250.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate Anziana was previously convicted of incest. He’ll be required to complete a sex offender treatment program upon release.

