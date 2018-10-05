202
5 hurt as SUVs plow into Southern California Goodwill store

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 9:38 pm 10/09/2018 09:38pm
This photo provided by the Orange County Fire Authority shows two SUVs that crashed into a Goodwill store in Placentia, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, injuring several people. Orange County fire Capt. Tony Bommarito says an 88-year-old woman rear-ended a parked car shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in Placentia, pushing the SUV all the way into the store. (Orange County Fire Authority via AP)

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two sport utility vehicles have plowed into a Goodwill store in Southern California, injuring five people.

Orange County fire Capt. Tony Bommarito says an 88-year-old woman rear-ended a parked car shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in Placentia, pushing the SUV all the way into the store. The woman’s SUV wound up partially inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a trauma injury, but she’s expected to survive.

Bommarito says a 14-year-old boy in the SUV that was struck and three women inside the store — two shoppers and an employee — were treated for minor injuries.

