4-year-old boy shot, wounded in apparent case of road rage

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:16 pm 10/18/2018 12:16pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man and a woman have been arrested in the shooting of 4-year-old boy in an apparent road rage incident after one vehicle cut off another in a Kansas city.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the boy was shot in the stomach Wednesday evening and is in stable condition.

The boy was one of six children inside a sport utility when someone in a silver Ford Mustang fired two shots just before 5 p.m. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Mustang took off after the shooting but was later stopped.

Police said Thursday that a 21-year-old woman and 19-year-old man are in custody on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Ramsay says there are, on average, three road rage incidents involving a gun every week in Wichita.

