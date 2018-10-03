202
Home » National News » 3rd Florida ex-officer sent…

3rd Florida ex-officer sent to prison for framing suspects

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:31 pm 10/18/2018 12:31pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A third ex-police officer is going to federal prison as part of a conspiracy in a small Florida city to frame black people for crimes they did not commit.

Court records show a federal judge Thursday sentenced former Biscayne Park officer Guillermo Ravelo to just over two years behind bars. Ravelo pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge involving the false arrests of two black men for burglaries and vehicle break-ins and use of excessive force.

Prosecutors say former police chief Raimundo Atesiano orchestrated the scheme to improve his department’s crime-solving rate. Atesiano has pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years at sentencing next month.

Two other former Biscayne Park officers were sentenced Tuesday to a year each in prison for false arrest of a black teenager.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500