202
Home » National News » $3M settlement reached over…

$3M settlement reached over missing stop sign in fatal crash

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 9:03 pm 10/16/2018 09:03pm
Share

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois county has agreed to a $3 million settlement with the family of a pregnant woman who was killed in a crash at a rural intersection where a stop sign was missing.

The May 2013 crash near the Stephenson County village of German Valley happened when 32-year-old Sarah Kamp drove into the intersection while on her way to a prenatal checkup. The Rockford Register Star reports police said the stop sign had fallen down because of weather damage.

Kamp family attorney Tim Mahoney says negligence caused her death because a motorist had called 911 an hour earlier about the missing stop sign, but the operator took another call and forgot about it.

Stephenson County State’s Attorney Carl Larson says he hopes the settlement provides closure for Kamp’s family.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500