202
Home » National News » 3-year-old accidentally shoots, wounds…

3-year-old accidentally shoots, wounds 2-year-old brother

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 8:37 am 10/16/2018 08:37am
Share

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and wounded his 2-year-old brother at their home in northeastern Indiana.

The shooting happened Monday near the Grant County community of Marion, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. State police and the county sheriff’s office responded and found that the younger brother had been shot in the shoulder and the bullet was lodged in a wall.

The wounded boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the children’s parents are cooperating and the Indiana Department of Child Services has been notified. They haven’t said how the older boy got hold of the gun.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500