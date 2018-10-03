3 killed, 4 children injured in snowy North Dakota crashes

202
By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 1:55 pm 10/05/2018 01:55pm
NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says fresh snow was a factor in crashes that killed three people and injured four school children.

The patrol says two people in a pickup truck died in a collision with a semi on a snow-covered highway in northwestern North Dakota’s Mountrail County about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

A passenger in a pickup truck that crashed in northeastern North Dakota’s Traill County died when the vehicle crashed near Mayville in the snow just after midnight Friday. The patrol says the pickup driver was cited for drunken driving.

Four students suffered minor injuries when a school bus lost traction on slushy Highway 13 and crashed in southeastern North Dakota near Kulm Thursday evening.

Several inches of new snow has fallen in parts of North Dakota since Thursday.

National News
