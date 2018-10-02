202
Home » National News » 2nd police officer dies…

2nd police officer dies after South Carolina ambush attack

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 3:20 am 10/23/2018 03:20am
Share

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A second South Carolina police officer has died from injuries suffered in an ambush attack this month that left five others wounded.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday. She had been hospitalized since the attack.

Boone said in a statement that Turner “was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable.”

Authorities say Turner was among seven law enforcement officers shot by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins. They say the decorated Vietnam War opened fire without warning when officers arrived at his home Oct. 5 to speak with his son about a sex assault investigation.

Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway also was killed.

Hopkins was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500