202
Home » National News » 2 men die in…

2 men die in whaling accident in Alaska, local media say

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 11:04 pm 10/08/2018 11:04pm
Share

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (AP) — Local media reports that a whaling captain and a crew member from Utqiagvik died as they towed a whale back from a hunt.

The Alaska Daily News says the names of those killed Sunday had not been released as of Monday.

The Artic Sounder newspapers reports that the accident happened when the men’s boat flipped in rough water as the crew towed the whale to shore.

The Sounder reports that other nearby whalers said about a dozen other boats rushed to help. They couldn’t get the two men out of the water in time.

North Slope Borough Mayor Harry K. Brower Jr. issued a statement Monday asking the media to respect the wishes of the whaling community and Whaling Captains of Utqiagvik in not releasing more information.

____

The name of a newspaper in this story has been corrected to the Alaska Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500