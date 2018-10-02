2 arrested, Proud Boys probed after brawl outside GOP club

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a far-right group said Friday he was arranging the surrender of members wanted by police in connection with a New York City street brawl after a speech he…

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a far-right group said Friday he was arranging the surrender of members wanted by police in connection with a New York City street brawl after a speech he gave last week.

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes told The New York Times said he expects the rest of the group’s wanted members to be in police custody by Friday night following two arrests in the case in recent days.

Geoffrey Young, 38, of New City, New York, and John Kinsman were arraigned Friday on charges of riot and attempted assault. Kinsman, 39, of Morristown, New Jersey, is also charged with attempted gang assault and possession of a weapon.

Court records didn’t list lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Police made the arrests after combing through photos and videos posted on YouTube that showed the violent clash a week ago after McInnes’ speech at a Republican club in Manhattan. The fight started when a masked protester threw a bottle, leading to the Proud Boys and groups that were protesting McInnes’ speech kicking and punching each other on the sidewalk.

No serious injuries were reported.

After arresting three protesters the night of the brawl, the NYPD said it was looking for a dozen more suspects — nine Proud Boys members and three protesters.

The department said it is also looking into the Proud Boys group itself. Deputy Commissioner John Miller told the Times the NYPD has opened a criminal investigation into the organization.

The male-only Proud Boys describe themselves as “western chauvinists.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated them as a hate group.

McInnes, who is also a co-founder of Vice Media, didn’t immediately respond to messages from the Associated Press.

The Republican club was vandalized ahead of McInnes’ appearance. Damage included smashed windows, a spray-painted door and a keypad lock covered in glue.

A note left at the scene claimed that the damage was “just the beginning.”

