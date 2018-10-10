10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. TURKEY SAYS SAUDI CONSULATE AUDIO NOT SHARED WITH US OFFICIALS Ankara’s foreign minister says the country will…

1. TURKEY SAYS SAUDI CONSULATE AUDIO NOT SHARED WITH US OFFICIALS

Ankara’s foreign minister says the country will share the results of the investigation with the world as police probe whether Jamal Khashoggi’s remains may have been taken to forest near Istanbul.

2. TRUMP PRAISES CONGRESSMAN WHO BODY-SLAMMED REPORTER

The president praised a Republican congressman for body-slamming a reporter last year, calling him a “tough cookie,” saying he thinks it might have helped him win Montana election.

3. MIGRANTS, POLICE MASS IN TOWN ON GUATEMALA-MEXICO BORDER

Members of a 3,000-strong migrant caravan have massed in this Guatemalan border town across the muddy Suchiate River from Mexico.

4. POVERTY BLOSSOMS IN ‘FORGOTTEN CALIFORNIA’

California leads the nation with nearly 1 in 5 residents living below the poverty line, but it’s far worse in some small towns.

5. STATES AND FEDS UNITE ON ELECTION SECURITY

Election officials and federal cybersecurity agents alike tout improved collaboration aimed at confronting and deterring election tampering.

6. WHAT LIFE HAS BECOME AFTER HURRICANE

For residents of the storm-ravaged Florida Panhandle, everyday life is rife with fears, frustrations and the troubles of just trying to get by in a ruined landscape.

7. AFGHANS SET TO VOTE DESPITE TALIBAN THREATS, CORRUPTION

Afghans will return to the polls for parliamentary elections, hoping to bring change to a corrupt government that has lost nearly half the country to the Taliban.

8. ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CONDEMNS GOP PANEL’S FOREIGN AGENT PROBE

An environmental group denounced a House oversight committee for suggesting the organization’s efforts to block construction of a U.S. military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa may require it to register as foreign agent.

9. FEDS: CHILD EXPLOITATION FOCUS OF PENNSYLVANIA CHURCH PROBE

A federal prosecutor in Pennsylvania is taking aim at the Roman Catholic church by opening a grand jury investigation centered on child exploitation.

10. RED SOX HEAD TO WORLD SERIES

David Price put his postseason woes behind him, pitching the Boston Red Sox back into another World Series with a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Houston Astros.

