202
Home » National News » Wyoming wildfire destroys over…

Wyoming wildfire destroys over 40 homes; highway closed

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 7:18 pm 09/26/2018 07:18pm
Share
A resident looks over a fire perimeter map during a public informational meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Bondurant School in Bondurant, Wyo. (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A wildfire in Wyoming has destroyed over 40 homes, and firefighters have closed a highway while they set their own fires to try to stop the main fire’s spread.

Some of the homes burned Sunday. But sheriff’s officials weren’t immediately able to get close to assess the damage in a subdivision of widely spaced mountain retreats.

As of Wednesday, authorities continued to assess damage in the Hoback Ranches development near Bondurant in western Wyoming. Over 300 people remained evacuated from the area.

Firefighters say they’re taking advantage of favorable conditions to conduct a back-burn near U.S. Highway 189/191. Authorities have closed the highway for the operation, which involves burning away brush to deprive the main fire of fuel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500