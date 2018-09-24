Woman seeks stolen necklace containing grandmother’s ashes

202
By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 8:03 am 09/24/2018 08:03am
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A woman is asking for help to find a necklace containing the ashes of her grandmother that was stolen from her home in Buffalo, New York.

University of Buffalo student Haley Lang says her grandmother died last year, and it feels like a piece of her is gone.

WIVB-TV reports someone broke into Lang’s home last week and stole items and cash from Lang and her roommates.

She says everything can be replaced except the necklace, and she has posted pictures online seeking its return.

Lang says she doesn’t care about punishing the thieves; she just wants her necklace back.

Information from: WIVB-TV, http://www.wivb.com

