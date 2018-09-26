202
Woman faces charges in fatal crash into bus that killed 2

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 5:54 pm 09/26/2018 05:54pm
This Sept. 25, 2018 booking photo released by Michigan State Police shows Andre Edwards. Edwards has been arraigned on murder and other charges after her SUV slammed into the rear of a disabled school bus, killing two people. Michigan State Police say a fugitive team arrested 25-year-old Andre Edwards in suburban Detroit on Tuesday. She faces two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, three counts of child abuse and other charges. (Michigan State Police via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — An Ann Arbor woman has been arraigned on murder and other charges after her SUV slammed into the rear of a disabled school bus, killing two people.

Michigan State Police say a fugitive team arrested 25-year-old Andre Edwards in suburban Detroit on Tuesday. She faces two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, three counts of child abuse and other charges.

She’s being held on $500,000 bond following her arraignment Wednesday.

The May 29 crash killed 42-year-old tow truck driver Nader Chehadi of Ypsilanti and 28-year-old Antoinette Butler of Ypsilanti, who was a passenger in the SUV. Three children in Edwards’ SUV were injured.

Police say Chehadi was behind the school bus at the time. No students were on the bus.

Topics:
National News
