Witness: Fatal police shootout in Miami ‘was like a war’

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a man wanted by the FBI for kidnapping was fatally shot by officers after he fired an assault rifle at them during a confrontation near Miami International Airport.

The shooting happened Thursday night as police were assisting the FBI in the ongoing kidnapping case. A Miami-Dade police news release identified the man as 40-year-old Alexander Carballido. No other injuries were reported.

FBI spokesman Brian Waterman told reporters early Friday that the suspect was involved in a hate crime investigation. No further details about the case were provided.

Resident Alma Aguirre tells the Miami Herald the scene “was like a war” as she watched from her balcony.

Carballido was white. The names and races of the officers involved in the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

